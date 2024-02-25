Meritage Group LP Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Meritage Group LP reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $112.81. 741,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $123.81.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

