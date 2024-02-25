Meritage Group LP Makes New $301,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after acquiring an additional 640,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.40. 1,164,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

