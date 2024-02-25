Meritage Group LP Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Meritage Group LP cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.64. 3,745,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,163. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

