Meritage Group LP Buys Shares of 1,888 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,405. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

