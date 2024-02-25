Mendel Money Management Sells 109 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mendel Money Management cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 4,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $527.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,096. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

