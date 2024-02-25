Mendel Money Management Purchases 365 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.77. 1,000,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,057. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.81 and a 200 day moving average of $318.40. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

