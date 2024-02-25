Mendel Money Management Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.51. The company had a trading volume of 792,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,796. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

