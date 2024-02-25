Mendel Money Management Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,573,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,999. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

