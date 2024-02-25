Mendel Money Management Has $4.61 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises approximately 2.5% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.20. The stock had a trading volume of 964,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,443. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $179.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

