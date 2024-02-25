Mendel Money Management Buys 200 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $118,827,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $123,821,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.41. The company had a trading volume of 644,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.