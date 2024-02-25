Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 8,921 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 108.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

