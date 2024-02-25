Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $267.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.41.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $44,686,439. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

