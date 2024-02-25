Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 740 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $200.83 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57, a PEG ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

