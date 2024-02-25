Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,197,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,514,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,968. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

