Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 946 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after purchasing an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.05. 2,247,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $396.79. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.