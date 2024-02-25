Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,339 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. 13,141,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,837,538. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

