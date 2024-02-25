Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 426 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,201 shares of company stock worth $12,640,653 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $770.97. 1,297,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $740.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

