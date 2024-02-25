Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.88. 3,419,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

