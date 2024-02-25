Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.75. 2,199,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,515. The stock has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

