Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.17. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $255.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

