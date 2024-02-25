Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.62.

NYSE MPW opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

