mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Shares Up 3.1%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.
mdf commerce Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.
About mdf commerce
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.
