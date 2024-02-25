McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,329 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF accounts for about 3.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Global X MLP ETF worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 71,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,119. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.