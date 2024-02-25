McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $42,485,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 849,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,373. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

