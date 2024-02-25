McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 98,609 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,483,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 56,639 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $1,049,729.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,089,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,887,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,559 shares of company stock worth $2,475,254.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE CEM traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,295. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

