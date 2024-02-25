McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,040. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

