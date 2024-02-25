McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up 1.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BWX Technologies worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $89.83. 563,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,662. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Read Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.