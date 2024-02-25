McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 838,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 1.9% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,761,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,011,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

