McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.66. 15,228,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,189,300. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

