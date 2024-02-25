McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.64. 1,864,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,719. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

