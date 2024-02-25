McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after buying an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.81. The stock had a trading volume of 741,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,628. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $123.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

