McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,186. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $105.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

