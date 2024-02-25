McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,509 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 13.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $530,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,005. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.