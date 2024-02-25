McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,573,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

