McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $15.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $553.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,538. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.06. The company has a market cap of $250.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

