Marmo Financial Group LLC Has $9.04 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Marmo Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 8.6% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after buying an additional 2,371,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 158,264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.53. 358,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,259. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $97.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

