Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $19.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Markel Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $19.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $21.40. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $20.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $21.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $81.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $22.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $25.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $24.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $97.19 EPS.

MKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,471.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,434.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,445.95.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Markel Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

