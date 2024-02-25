Mariner LLC Purchases 4,959 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NOBL stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.99. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

