Mariner LLC Decreases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 854,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aptiv by 31.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.