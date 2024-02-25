Mariner LLC Acquires 853 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in ASML by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $933.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $959.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $813.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.47.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

