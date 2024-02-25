MariaDB (MRDB) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) is one of 440 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MariaDB to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

MariaDB has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB’s peers have a beta of 0.39, suggesting that their average share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of MariaDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $53.11 million -$51.86 million -0.49 MariaDB Competitors $2.23 billion $265.98 million 6.44

This table compares MariaDB and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MariaDB’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MariaDB and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A MariaDB Competitors 2136 14367 29075 738 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.52%. Given MariaDB’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariaDB has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -88.89% N/A -116.62% MariaDB Competitors -67.80% -137.13% -8.96%

Summary

MariaDB peers beat MariaDB on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

