Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $496,214. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.26. 10,685,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,271,540. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KEY

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.