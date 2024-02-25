Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.9% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,827,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,042. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

