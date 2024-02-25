Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6,780.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,929 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,698,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,597,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 99,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,646,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,356,105. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

