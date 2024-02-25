Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,058 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.3% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $87,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

