Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,106 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.9% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,635. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

