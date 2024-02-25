Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Trading Up 7.5 %

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Insiders own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$16.35 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$19.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.94.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

