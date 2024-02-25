Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luna Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LUNA opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.15 million, a P/E ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 1,634,279 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,260,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 539,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 535,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 353,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 340,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.