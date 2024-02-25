LPL Financial LLC Invests $42.15 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 960,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBHY stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

