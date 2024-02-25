Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.36% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $68,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LYV opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

